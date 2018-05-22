resTORbio to Host Key Opinion Leader Symposium on TORC1 Inhibition

BOSTON, May 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on helping people live healthier longer through the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases, today announced it will host a symposium focused on the potential of TORC1 inhibition to treat multiple aging-related diseases, as well as the unmet medical need for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections (RTIs) in the elderly, on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. ET in New York.



Guest speakers scheduled to present at the event include:

Matt Kaeberlein, PhD, Professor of Pathology at University of Washington, Co-Director of the Nathan Shock Center of Excellence in the Basic Biology of Aging, and President of the American Aging Association

Additionally, resTORbio management will provide an overview of the Company's recent progress, including its ongoing Phase 2b study of RTB101 in reducing the incidence of RTIs in the elderly.

A live audio webcast of the event can be accessed on the resTORbio website, www.restorbio.com. An archived replay will be available for at least 30 days after the event concludes.

About resTORbio

resTORbio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on helping people live healthier longer through the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. resTORbio's lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1 - an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac and neurologic systems. RTB101, resTORbio's lead drug candidate, is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor currently being investigated in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. The Company expects to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases.

