Zūm Hires Former Amazon Executive, Roie Chizik, as CFO

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zūm, leading provider of reliable transportation and care for children, today announced that Roie Chizik, former Amazon Executive, has joined the company as the Chief Financial Officer.



Chizik brings with him an extensive background in corporate finance, strategy, financial planning and analysis and has spearheaded financial operations for global organizations, such as Amazon, Disney, and EA.

"Zūm is a high growth company that is transforming the way children commute, and I'm honored to be joining the team at this pivotal time," said Chizik. "The company has a strong balance sheet, the right business acumen and is pursuing innovative opportunities to continue its explosive growth."

Zūm has grown 340% in the past year and is on track to complete one million rides in 2018.

"Roie's proven record of impressive accomplishments exemplify his financial expertise, operational discipline, and leadership," said Ritu Narayan, Founder, and CEO of Zūm. "Roie's ability to provide valuable financial insights and analysis paired with his problem-solving skills will help Zūm rise to the next level."

Chizik will join Zūm from Amazon, where he served as Vice President of Finance of A9.com - an Amazon company. Before Amazon, he was Vice President Finance (Mobile and Social Games) at Disney.

About Zūm

Zūm is the leading provider of safe and reliable child transportation for schools and parents. Zūm is committed to saving schools money and saving parents' time by providing flexible ride options, through highly vetted drivers. Today, Zūm has saved its partner schools $10 million in overhead costs and has helped parents save over 500,000 hours. Founded by Ritu Narayan, Vivek Garg, and Abhishek Garg, Zūm has raised $26.8 million in venture funding and is headquartered in Redwood City, Calif. For more information visit www.ridezum.com.

Priya Shah Priya@ridezum.com