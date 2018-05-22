Dream Unlimited Corp. Quarterly First Preference Shares, Series 1 Dividend

TORONTO, May 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DREAM UNLIMITED CORP. (TSX:DRM) (TSX:DRM) announced today that its board of directors has approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12530 per first preference share, series 1 payable on June 30, 2018 to shareholders of record on June 15, 2018.



The dividend is designated as an eligible dividend for the purposes of section 89 of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Dream is one of Canada's leading real estate companies with approximately $14 billion of assets under management in North America and Europe. The scope of the business includes residential land development, housing and condominium development, asset management for four TSX-listed trusts, investments in and management of Canadian renewable energy infrastructure and commercial property ownership. Dream has an established track record for being innovative and for its ability to source, structure and execute on compelling investment opportunities.

