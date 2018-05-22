Laurentian Bank Financial Group announces date change for disclosure and conference call of second quarter 2018 financial results

MONTREAL, May 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laurentian Bank Financial Group (TSX:LB) announces that the disclosure and conference call of its second quarter 2018 financial results originally scheduled for Wednesday, May 30, 2018, will now be held on Friday, June 1, 2018. The conference call will take place at 11:00 a.m.



The quarterly Report to Shareholders, supplementary financial information and presentation slides will be posted on https://lbcfg.ca/investors-centre/, under the Financial Results section, prior to the conference call on Friday, June 1, 2018.

Conference call Date: Friday, June 1, 2018 Time: 11:00 a.m. (ET) Call-in number: 1-866-548-4713 Access code: 2539506 Live webcast: https://lbcfg.ca/investors-centre/, under the Financial Results section (listen only mode) Playback Availability: From 2:00 p.m. (ET) on June 1, 2018, until 2:00 p.m. (ET) on July 1, 2018 Playback link: Follow this link

About Laurentian Bank Financial Group

Founded in 1846, Laurentian Bank Financial Group is a diversified financial services provider whose mission is to help its customers improve their financial health. The Laurentian Bank of Canada and its entities are collectively referred as Laurentian Bank Financial Group (the "Group" or the "Bank").

With more than 3,700 employees guided by the values of proximity, simplicity and honesty, the Group provides a broad range of advice-based solutions and services to its customers through its businesses: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank and Capital Markets. The Group - with pan-Canadian activities and a presence in the United States - is an important player in numerous market segments.

The Group has $47 billion in balance sheet assets and $31 billion in assets under administration.

