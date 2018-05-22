INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Celgene Corporation of Commencement of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018 – CELG

NEW YORK, May 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Celgene Corporation ("Celgene") (NASDAQ:CELG) between January 12, 2016 and February 27, 2018 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey. To get more information go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/celgene-corporation?wire=3

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the trials for GED-0301 suffered from fatal design defects, such that GED-0301 had failed to demonstrate meaningful clinical efficacy; (2) the growth of Otezla sales had dramatically slowed during Celgene's third fiscal quarter of 2017; and (3) the clinical and nonclinical pharmacology data in Celgene's new drug application ("NDA") for Ozanimod were insufficient to permit a complete review by the FDA, which resulted in the FDA issuing a refusal to file letter to Celgene regarding the NDA.

If you suffered a loss in Celgene you have until May 29, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

