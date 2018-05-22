Exterro Smart Labeling Release Brings the Most Advanced Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to Document Review

PORTLAND, Ore., May 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exterro® Inc., the preferred provider of software specifically designed for in-house legal and IT teams at Global 2000 and AmLaw 200 organizations, today announced the launch of Exterro Smart Labeling, the industry's most advanced use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the Exterro Review Platform. Exterro Smart Labeling leverages the latest Deep Learning technology innovations to help guide reviewers by constantly analyzing and understanding the context of their labeling decisions, and suggesting/queueing the most relevant unreviewed documents, saving significant time and cost.



"Exterro Smart Labeling is built upon the latest innovations in Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing, compute intensive hardware processing and other related architecture approaches, delivering far superior results and experiences than previous machine or continuous active learning approaches," said AJ Samuel, Chief Product Officer at Exterro.

Exterro's Smart Labeling algorithms interpret language in ways that mimic how the human brain functions. Rather than processing exhaustive sets of rules, it recognizes key terms and understands context -- such as the meaning of words, sentence structures, and word choice patterns. As reviewers perform their jobs, the Smart Labeling algorithms learn and refine their understanding of which documents are relevant and apply labels to unreviewed documents with a corresponding confidence score, helping reviewers view the most highly likely relevant documents sooner—saving considerable time and expense. The approach requires no seed sets, no additional training, and no changes to current review processes, as the algorithms work in the background while reviewers complete their tasks.

"At NightOwl Discovery, we are consistently looking at advanced technologies to help our clients meet their discovery, compliance, investigations and data analytics objectives. The use of the Deep Learning AI technology like that seen in Exterro' s Smart Labeling is a great way for us to optimize the document review process for our clients," said Kelly Atherton, Director of Analytics and Managed Review at NightOwl Discovery.

Exterro Smart Labeling is the first instantiation of Exterro's Artificial Intelligence vision to infuse AI throughout the entire E-Discovery process. In the near future, Exterro will be launching new AI capabilities that will drive efficiency in the identification, preservation and collection stages of the EDRM. Click here to learn more and see Exterro Smart Labeling in action.

