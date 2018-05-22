ICC Labs Signs LOI to Export Cannabis to Germany for Medicinal Purposes

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICC Labs Inc. ("ICC Labs" or the "Company") (TSX-V:ICC) (Frankfurt:2Q9) is pleased to announce that it has signed a letter of intent with CanPharma GmbH ("CanPharma"), a licensed importer and wholesaler of narcotics in the Federal Republic of Germany.



Through its relationship with CanPharma, ICC Labs intends to export to Germany cannabidiol (CBD) isolate, oils and other derivatives, as well as various medicinal tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) cannabis products, including dried flowers and cannabis extracts from our facilities in Uruguay and Colombia. The export arrangement for (THC) cannabis products is subject to receipt of the requisite regulatory approvals and the negotiation of definitive agreements by the end of second quarter in 2018.

Germany, with a population of 83 million people, €3.3 trillion in GDP and €320 billion of healthcare expenditure, is home to Europe's largest medical cannabis market. Germany is already leading the way among European countries with a market value of €10.2 billion (US$11.9 billion).(1)

"As part of our strategy to gain a foothold in the European markets, we expect that CanPharma would distribute imported "BIDIOL" branded CBD oils and other medicinal CBD derivatives through German pharmacies. Our CO2 extraction laboratory currently under construction in Uruguay's Science Park free trade zone in accordance with international Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) guidelines is expected allow us to meet all the GMP requirements from the German regulatory authorities.

As we previously announced on March, 2018, we signed a term sheet for the acquisition of a strategic 25% interest in Global Group Kalapa S.L., a private company headquartered in Spain. We are now seeking to further our entrance into the European market with our CanPharma relationship, which will also facilitate our sale of medicinal products through B2B distribution channels. We look forward to diversifying our operations from two low cost jurisdictions in Latin America, with our European expansion into the B2B market," commented Alejandro Antalich, Chief Executive Officer of ICC Labs.

ABOUT ICC LABS INC.

ICC Labs is a fully licensed producer and distributor of medicinal cannabinoid extracts, recreational cannabis and industrial hemp products in Uruguay as well as a fully licensed producer of medicinal cannabis in Colombia. The Company has active operations in Uruguay, and is focused on becoming the worldwide leading producer of cannabinoid extracts, giving support and promoting responsible use for medicinal purposes, backed by scientific research and innovation, while following strict compliance with standards for quality and safety.

