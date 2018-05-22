ConnectWise Names Brad Schow as Vice President of Consulting

TAMPA, Fla., May 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise, a software company that connects technology teams to the solutions, services and resources necessary for success, announced today that Brad Schow has been appointed vice president of consulting. In this newly developed position, Schow will lead a team that is expanding the company's current product-focused consulting service into an end-to-end offering designed to help technology teams, businesses and leadership reach growth goals.



Arnie Bellini, CEO, ConnectWise, said the decision to transform the company's current offering into one that provides its worldwide partners with comprehensive end-to-end consulting was a natural next step after ConnectWise's acquisition in January of HTG, a worldwide consulting, coaching and peer group organization.

"ConnectWise has been providing consulting services for many years, but the primary focus has been on product planning and product best practices," Bellini said. "Brad's phenomenal record with HTG Peer Groups and his deep industry experience as a business coach will allow us to amplify how we support and encourage all our partners, no matter where they are in their business journey."

Schow has served as a peer coach and business consultant at HTG for more than five years. Before joining HTG, he spent 20 years growing a solutions and managed service provider business. He said his path of technician, service leader, operations leader, president and partner has given him a unique perspective that allows him to relate to a broad spectrum of business challenges.

"Investing in people, thinking ahead, building teams and helping others find success has been extremely gratifying to me professionally and personally," Schow said. "Needless to say, I'm looking forward to the opportunity to leverage the great consulting resources ConnectWise already has in place and help the company grow its ability to give its partners across the globe the opportunity to take advantage of and thrive in a rapidly changing ecosystem."

He said that in addition to expanding ConnectWise's individualized remote and onsite consulting, plans are in place to expand educational content available via the company's online university. "Some partners, especially smaller ones and those just starting out, may not have the ability to invest in traditional one-to-one consulting services. Building online content that can be consumed as needed gives every ConnectWise partner the information needed to build a better business," Schow said.

