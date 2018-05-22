GeoVax to Conduct Partnering Meetings During BIO International Convention June 4-7

CEO Robert McNally to Speak as part of BIO's One Health Day Program





ATLANTA, GA., May 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeoVax Labs, Inc . (OTCQB:GOVX), a biotechnology company developing human vaccines and winner of the 2018 "Best Biotech" Vaccine Industry Excellence Award at the World Vaccine Congress, announced today that it is scheduling corporate partnering meetings during the 2018 BIO International Convention, to be held in Boston on June 4-7, 2018.

Additionally, GeoVax has been declared a finalist in the Pipelines of Promise category for the Buzz of BIO contest. This recognizes GeoVax as one of the most innovative and promising biotechnology companies at the 2018 BIO International Convention.

GeoVax's President & CEO, Robert T. McNally, PhD, will speak as a panel member as part of the BIO One Health Day on June 4. The One Health Day program highlights ground-breaking science, creative partnerships, and innovative technology across BIO's sections: health, food and agriculture, and industrial and environment.

Senior management of GeoVax will be available for one-on-one meetings with business development representatives from the life sciences industry as well as investment professionals. The Company will showcase its MVA-VLP vaccine platform and provide an update on its vaccine development programs in the areas of HIV, Zika Virus, Lassa and other hemorrhagic fever viruses, malaria, hepatitis B and cancer. Each area offers opportunities for collaboration or strategic transactions.

Individuals interested in meeting with GeoVax are encouraged to reach out to the company through the scheduling platform available through the conference website hosted by the Biotechnology Innovation Organization ( http://convention.bio.org/partner/ ) or by contacting Company management directly.

About GeoVax

GeoVax Labs, Inc., is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing human vaccines against infectious diseases using its MVA-VLP vaccine platform. GeoVax was the winner of the 2018 "Best Biotech" Vaccine Industry Excellence Awards at the World Vaccine Congress as well as a finalist for the 2018 "Best Prophylactic Vaccine" (for Zika) Award. The Company's development programs are focused on vaccines against HIV, Zika, hemorrhagic fever viruses (Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, Lassa) and malaria. GeoVax also is evaluating the use of its MVA-VLP platform in cancer immunotherapy, and for therapeutic use in chronic hepatitis B infections. GeoVax's vaccine platform supports in vivo production of non-infectious VLPs from the cells of the very person receiving the vaccine. The production of VLPs in the person being vaccinated mimics virus production in a natural infection, stimulating both the humoral and cellular arms of the immune system to recognize, prevent, and control the target infection. For more information, visit www.geovax.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

