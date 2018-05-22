Furry Friends Can Wreak Havoc on Furniture While Their Owners Are on Summer Vacation, According to Safeware

Dublin, Ohio, May 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As summer time approaches and one out of every two Americans plan for their much-anticipated vacation, many households also have to decide what they will do with their pets while they are gone. According to the Insurance Information Institute, over 68% of American households have a pet. Due to the vast number of people owning some form of cuddly creature and the majority of Americans going on a vacation, Safeware, a leading provider of product protection and extended warranty solutions, decided to engage in research surrounding pet damage to furniture while owners are on vacation.

While cute and cuddly, mischievous household pets can cause damage to home furnishings while their owners are on vacation.









Imagine finally embarking on a two-week long getaway, full of relaxation, only to return home to find the upholstery on the couch destroyed. One Safeware customer in Long Beach, California experienced this nightmare. Her two beloved cats had turned her sofa into their own personal scratching post and chew toy, clearly upset at her long-term absence. With over one-third of pet damage claims resulting from biting, chewing, or eating furniture, it is no surprise that this customer came home to this unfortunate happening.

"Many of us know the joy that pets bring to our homes. No matter how lovable they are, however, they have the ability to cause serious damage to valuable pieces of furniture," says Safeware's Chief Executive Officer, Bryan Schutjer. "Because pets are so popular among our customers here at Safeware, we felt it would only make sense to include comprehensive coverage for pet damage in our furniture protection plans, appropriately called Jaws & Claws™."

Cats are not the only type of pet that can seriously damage customers' favorite furniture pieces. Another customer in Alhambra, Illinois was able to escape with her husband for a quiet, weekend trip. She hired a dog-sitter to keep an eye on their two dogs while they were gone, expecting that it would be an easy task. The customer was shocked to return home and find that one of the arms and the cushions on her favorite sectional had been completely chewed up! Needless to say, she did not invite the inept dog-sitter back.

Damage to furniture can easily put a strain on a customer's wallet if they don't have adequate protection. On average, it costs over 40% more to repair or replace a piece of furniture with pet damage than other types of furniture damage, according to Safeware.

No matter if it's a weekend away or a month-long excursion, Safeware's protection against pet damage allows consumers to enjoy their vacation with confidence that their furniture is protected from their furry friends.





Having pioneered the technology insurance industry in 1982, Safeware is now one of the most recognized names in product protection. Safeware's innovative approach to insurance and extended warranty solutions has propelled the company into multiple industries including education, corporate technology, fitness, furniture and appliances. By allowing partners to customize coverage based on their unique needs, Safeware provides best-in-class programs allowing customers to own their products with confidence.

