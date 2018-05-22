ENSERVCO to Present at the 8th Invitational Hosted by LD Micro

DENVER, May 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENSERVCO Corporation (NYSE:ENSV), a diversified national provider of specialized well-site services to the domestic onshore conventional and unconventional oil and gas industries, today announced it will be presenting at the LD Micro 8th Invitational at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California.



The ENSERVCO presentation will be made by Ian Dickinson, President and CEO, who will be joined by Dustin Bradford, CFO, at 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Dickinson and Bradford will also conduct a series of one-on-one meetings throughout the day. The Company's investor presentation will be accessible on the "Investors" page of ENSERVCO's website, located at www.enservco.com.

About ENSERVCO

Through its various operating subsidiaries, ENSERVCO provides a wide range of oilfield services, including hot oiling, acidizing, frac water heating, water transfer, bacteria and scaling treatment and water hauling. The Company has a broad geographic footprint covering seven major domestic oil and gas basins and serves customers in Colorado, Kansas, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Wyoming and West Virginia. Additional information is available at www.enservco.com

Contacts:

Pfeiffer High Investor Relations, Inc.

Jay Pfeiffer

Phone 303-393-7044

Email: jay@pfeifferhigh.com