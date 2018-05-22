GEE Group to Present at Stifel Investor Conference in Boston

NAPERVILLE, Ill., May 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GEE Group Inc. (NYSE:JOB) (the "Company" or "GEE Group"), a provider of professional staffing services and solutions, is slated to present at the Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 11, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts.



President of GEE Group, George Bajalia, will present at the Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference at 1:15 P.M. Eastern on June 11th at The InterContinental Hotel Boston. The presentation will be available via the investor relations section of the company's website at www.geegroup.com.

The Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference takes place June 11-13 and it serves to provide institutional investors with high-level access to senior management and industry experts, showcase dynamic emerging companies, and investigate critical trends that are driving our economy. More than 250 leading public and private companies are scheduled to participate across the consumer, diversified industrials & services, energy, internet, media, real estate, and technology sectors via group presentations and one-on-one meetings with investors.

Commenting on the conference, Chairman and CEO Derek Dewan noted, "We are honored to have GEE Group participate in this innovative investor conference held by Stifel. Mr. Bajalia will be presenting an overview of our Company and discussing GEE Group's growth strategy with current and potential investors. The Company has pointedly expanded its service offerings in the professional staffing and solutions areas of IT, accounting and finance, and engineering. The integration of GEE's acquisitions, most recently SNI Companies, has enhanced our geographic footprint and boosted our specialty staffing services delivery network in niche markets. The Company's continued focus and emphasis is on these higher margin specialties in key markets."

About Stifel:

Established in 1890, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated is one of the nation's premier full-service financial services firms, providing brokerage, trading, investment banking, investment advisory, and related services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities through more than 390 locations across the nation. Stifel ranks as the 7th largest brokerage firm in the country as measured by number of financial advisors, with approximately 2,300, and features a highly regarded equity research department that has earned numerous accolades from such publications as The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, and the Financial Times. Stifel is the principal subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF), a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Stifel Financial Corp.'s other subsidiaries include Century Securities Associates, Inc., an independent contractor broker-dealer firm; Stifel Nicolaus Limited and Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, the Company's European subsidiaries; and Stifel Bank and Trust, a retail and commercial bank. 2016 marked Stifel Financial's 21st consecutive year of record net revenue, and the Company was named to Fortune's Fastest-Growing Companies List in 2009 and 2010.

About GEE Group

GEE Group Inc. is a provider of specialized staffing solutions and is the successor to employment offices doing business since 1893. The Company operates in two industry segments, providing professional staffing services and solutions in the information technology, engineering, finance and accounting specialties and commercial staffing services through the names of Access Data Consulting, Agile Resources, Ashley Ellis, General Employment, Omni-One, Paladin Consulting and Triad. Also, in the healthcare sector, GEE Group, through its Scribe Solutions brand, staffs medical scribes who assist physicians in emergency departments of hospitals and in medical practices by providing required documentation for patient care in connection with electronic medical records (EMR). Additionally, the Company provides contract and direct hire professional staffing services through the following SNI brands: Accounting Now®, SNI Technology®, Legal Now®, SNI Financial®, Staffing Now®, SNI Energy®, and SNI Certes.

Forward-Looking Statements

Contact:

GEE Group Inc.

Andrew J. Norstrud

813.803.8275

invest@genp.com

SOURCE: GEE Group Inc.