MDxHealth (R): Presentation of New Data on MDxHealth's Prostate and Bladder Cancer Products at AUA 2018 Annual Meeting

IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM - 07.00 CEST, May 22, 2018 - MDxHealth SA (Euronext: MDXH.BR) announces that significant data on the performance of its SelectMDx, and ConfirmMDx tests for prostate cancer and AssureMDx test for bladder cancer were presented in two moderated posters and one podium presentation at the American Urological (AUA) Annual Meeting 18-21 May in San Francisco. Details are as follows:

Evaluation of two urinary RNA biomarker tests with an epigenetic DNA assay for the identification of men with high-grade prostate cancer

Summary:Patients would greatly benefit from accurate and early identification of clinically significant prostate cancer (PCa), leading to a reduction of over-diagnosis and over-treatment.

In this evaluation study, the pre- and post-biopsy RNA and DNA biomarker assays SelectMDx and ConfirmMDx outperformed the PCA3 biomarker test. Combining the urinary RNA test with the epigenetic DNA tissue test significantly improved accuracy for the identification of men with high-grade PCa.

Moderated poster: MP46-11, for the full abstract and list of authors, click here.

Cost-effectiveness of SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer in Four European Countries: A modelling study

Summary: The results of the study showed that by using SelectMDx in addition to serum PSA in the diagnostic pathway, Quality Adjusted Life Year (QALY)* benefits could be gained while saving healthcare costs. Cost savings varied form 129 Euro per patient in the Netherlands up to 1,217 Euro per patient in France. Despite some differences between the countries, a resulting reduction in the prevalence of over-treatment and over-diagnosis under the current standard of care was the main factor leading to beneficial outcomes from use of SelectMDx for risk stratification.

Moderated poster: MP46-20, for the abstract and list of authors, click here.

*A measure of the state of health of a person or group in which the benefits, in terms of length of life, are adjusted to reflect the quality of life.

Prospective validation of a diagnostic urine test for bladder cancer: The HEMAturia study

Summary: Hematuria patients comprise 20% of all referred patients in the urology clinic. Most hematuria patients will undergo an invasive cystoscopy procedure, but only 3-28% will be diagnosed with bladder cancer. In this prospective validation study of 1004 patients presenting with hematuria, the urine-based bladder cancer test improved the identification of patients most likely to benefit from cystoscopy. Importantly, these results are consistent with published studies, and further demonstrating the robustness of the test.

Podium presentation: PD66-06, For the abstract and list of authors, click here.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth is a multinational healthcare company that provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The company's tests are based on proprietary genetic, epigenetic (methylation) and other molecular technologies and assist physicians with the diagnosis of urologic cancers, prognosis of recurrence risk, and prediction of response to a specific therapy. The Company's European headquarters are in Herstal, Belgium, with laboratory operations in Nijmegen, The Netherlands, and US headquarters and laboratory operations based in Irvine, California. For more information, visit mdxhealth.com and follow us on social media at: twitter.com/mdxhealth, facebook.com/mdxhealth and linkedin.com/company/mdxhealth.

This press release contains forward-looking statements and estimates with respect to the anticipated future performance of MDxHealth and the market in which it operates. Such statements and estimates are based on assumptions and assessments of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which were deemed reasonable but may not prove to be correct. Actual events are difficult to predict, may depend upon factors that are beyond the company's control, and may turn out to be materially different. MDxHealth expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this release to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based unless required by law or regulation. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of MDxHealth in any jurisdiction. No securities of MDxHealth may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. securities laws.

NOTE: The MDxHealth logo, MDxHealth, ConfirmMDx, SelectMDx, AssureMDx, PredictMDx and UrNCollect are trademarks or registered trademarks of MDxHealth SA. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

