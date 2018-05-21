Abner Mares - WBA World Boxing Champion – to Host 'Champions Day' at LA County Sheriff's Century Boxing Gym on May 24

International Boxing Hall of Famer and EMMY winning sports reporter Jim Gray to Interview Mares, Mares' Coach Robert Garcia, Mares' Trainer Luis Garcia at "Champions Made Here" event for Kids in After-School Program at Century Sheriff's Station Boxing Gym



Abner Mares, Four-Time World Boxing Champion and current WBA Featherweight World Boxing Champion. He fights Leo Santa Cruz on June 9 at Staples Center in Los Angeles live on Showtime. He will fight for his fifth world title on June 9.



Abner Mares, the WBA World Featherweight Boxing Champion and four-time world boxing champion, will host a "Champions Made Here" program with the LA County Sheriff's Station Century Boxing Gym on Thursday, May 24, 2018 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Mares fights for his fifth world title on Saturday, June 9 when he meets Leo Santa Cruz center ring at Staples Center. The fight is a rematch to their 2016 match to be televised live on SHOWTIME.





Community Event to be Held in Advance of the June 9 Abner Mares vs. Leo Santa Cruz World Championship Title fight at the Staples Center, LIVE on SHOWTIME

LOS ANGELES, May 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abner Mares, the WBA World Featherweight Boxing Champion and four-time world boxing champion, will host a "Champions Made Here" program with the LA County Sheriff's Station Century Boxing Gym on Thursday, May 24 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. International Boxing Hall of Famer and EMMY Award winning sports reporter Jim Gray to interview Mares, his world champion boxing coach/trainer Robert Garcia, world champion strength and conditioning coach Luis Garcia on their careers and how champions are built in Los Angeles.

Mares fights for his fifth world title on Saturday, June 9 when he meets Leo Santa Cruz center ring at Staples Center. The fight is a rematch to their 2016 match to be televised live on SHOWTIME.

The Sheriff's Century Station is run by The Sheriff's Youth Foundation to create a second home for youth and families in underserved communities to feel safe, to blossom and to be inspired. Under the leadership of Sheriff Deputies at 16 Youth Academies throughout the county, LASD provides mentorship and a wide variety of after school programs for youth ages 7 to 17.

Mares grew up in Hawaiian Gardens and through hard work, family support and a never-say-quit mentality; he not only made the Mexican Olympic boxing team at the Athens games, but also went on to win four world titles in three boxing divisions. This speaking engagement will highlight how he overcame extreme poverty, gang violence and life challenges to become a world class champion boxer and more importantly as a role model for the youth at the Century Station boxing gym. This event adds on to his legacy of community service and his work with the youth who participate in the after school activities sponsored at the boxing center and the Century Station Youth Activities League.

WHEN:

Thursday, May 24

ABNER MARES AND LA COUNTY SHERIFF'S CENTURY STATION BOXING GYM COMMUNITY NIGHT – "Champions Made Here"

4:30-6 p.m.



WHERE:

Century Sheriff Station Boxing Gym

7116 Makee Avenue.

Los Angeles, CA 90001

WHO:

-Abner Mares, WBA World Featherweight Champion and four-time world boxing champion

-Robert Garcia, World Champion Boxing trainer and former World Boxing Champion. Resident of Riverside, CA

-Luis Garcia, World Champion Strength & Conditioning coach

-Jim Gray, EMMY winner and 2018 International Boxing Hall of Fame inductee will moderate the Q&A

WHAT :

Community rally and talk on "Champions Made Here" with the youth served by the LA County Sheriff's Century Boxing Gym. "Champions Made Here" talk with World Champion Boxer Abner Mares moderated by EMMY winning sports journalist and International Boxing Hall of Fame inductee Jim Gray.

Gray will lead Abner and Team Mares in a talk on how they became champions in life and how ‘Champions Are Made Here.' Mares and his team will lead the youth at the Century Station Boxing Gym in a workout after their talk and will also hold an autograph session.

ABOUT ABNER MARES:

Abner Mares is the current WBA Featherweight World champion and four-division World Boxing champion, Olympian and tenacious fighter known for strategy, execution, calculated power and a wicked inside punch. As the second youngest fighter to be a three–time World Champion, Abner's 31-win/15 knockouts, 2-loss/1 draw record speaks for itself and continues to grow. Born in Guadalajara, MX, he was raised in both Mexico and the United States with his parents working multiple jobs to provide for their 11 children. Abner's father introduced him to boxing at a young age, with Abner starting his training professionally at age 12. Abner's story of his family's struggles both in Mexico and the U.S. has been well documented, as he came to the U.S. at 7 years old, immigrating to the U.S. via Tijuana. The journey and challenges he and his family faced as new immigrants, not knowing English, were real and he credits boxing's core tenants of strength, focus and dedication in helping him change his life.

ABOUT THE CENTURY SHERIFF STATION GYM AND SHERIFF'S YOUTH FOUNDATION

The Sheriff's Youth Foundation programs create a second home for youth and families in underserved communities to feel safe, to blossom, and to be inspired. Under the leadership of Sheriff Deputies at 16 Youth Academies throughout the county, LASD provides mentorship and a wide variety of after school programs for youth ages 7 to 17. But more than anything, LASD gives love and respect. Our reward is knowing we are significantly impacting choices young people are making; building character and the confidence to turn away from the negative temptations in life. For more information on the Century Sheriff's Station visit @CenturyLASD, @CenturySheriffsStation or the Sheriff's Youth Foundation please visit http://www.sheriffsyouthfoundation.org/

