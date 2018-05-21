SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Brower Piven Encourages Investors Who Have Losses In Excess Of $100,000 From Investment In Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) To Contact Brower Piven Before The Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit

STEVENSON, Md., May 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STEVENSON, MD - The securities litigation law firm of Brower Piven, A Professional Corporation, announces that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of purchasers of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) ("Molina" or the "Company") securities during the period between October 31, 2014 and August 2, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors who wish to become proactively involved in the litigation have until June 29, 2018 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.



If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the class, you must apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court. The lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the class in the action. The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants claiming the largest loss from investment in Molina securities during the Class Period. Members of the class will be represented by the lead plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff. No class has yet been certified in the above action.

The complaint accuses the defendants of violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by virtue of the defendants' failure to disclose during the Class Period that Molina's administrative infrastructure was never designed to handle the size and complexity of the Company's rapid growth strategy and it failed to remediate systemic issues and costly disruptions with critical administrative infrastructure functions, including provider payment and utilization management.

According to the complaint, following an April 28, 2016 announcement of a drastic cut to earnings guidance due to higher costs tied to administrative capacity issues, a February 15, 2017 announcement of that the Company could not commit to ACA Health Exchange participation beyond 2017, and an August 2, 2017 announcement of a net loss of $230 million for the quarter, termination of its ACA Health Exchange participation in Utah and Wisconsin, and a major restructuring plan, the value of Molina shares declined significantly.

