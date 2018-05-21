Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase II Contract

VANCOUVER, Wash., May 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX), an industry leader of engineered welded steel pipe products for the water transmission market, was selected by Garney Construction of Kansas City, Missouri to provide a combined total of 108,400 feet of 36‑ and 32‑inch diameter steel water pipe for the Southern Water Supply Project Phase II located in Northern Colorado. Manufacturing is scheduled to begin early next month ahead of deliveries starting in July 2018. The project is anticipated to be substantially complete by the end of January 2020.

"We are very pleased to be working with Garney Construction Company to help provide vital water infrastructure to the Northern Colorado Water Conservancy District," said Scott Montross, President and CEO of Northwest Pipe Company.

About Northwest Pipe Company

Northwest Pipe Company is the largest manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. The Company's manufacturing facilities are strategically positioned to meet North America's growing needs for water and wastewater infrastructure. The Company serves a wide range of markets and its solution-based products are a good fit for applications including: water transmission, plant piping, tunnels and river crossings. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington and has manufacturing facilities across the United States.

For more information, visit www.nwpipe.com.

Contact: Robin Gantt Chief Financial Officer (360) 397-6325