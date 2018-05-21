FlexShopper, Inc. Receives Notice of Allowance From U.S. Patent Office for LTO System

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) ("FlexShopper"), a leading national online lease-to-own ("LTO") retailer and LTO payment solution provider, announced today that it has received a Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its patent application directed to a system that enables e-commerce servers the ability to complete LTO transactions through their e-commerce websites.



Brad Bernstein, CEO, stated, "The issuance of this notice of allowance represents a significant milestone for FlexShopper. We believe this patent will constitute a significant differentiator for us as we seek to continue to build our position as a leading national LTO retailer and LTO payment solution provider."

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of FlexShopper, Inc. (FPAY), is a financial and technology company that provides brand name electronics, home furnishings and other durable goods to consumers on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis through its ecommerce marketplace (www.FlexShopper.com) and LTO payment method. FlexShopper also provides LTO technology platforms to retailers and e-retailers to facilitate transactions with consumers that want to acquire their products, but do not have sufficient cash or credit. FlexShopper approves consumers utilizing its proprietary consumer screening model, collects from consumers under an LTO contract and funds the LTO transactions by paying merchants for the goods.

