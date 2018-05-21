University Village Announces 2018 Sounds of Summer Concert Series

SEATTLE, May 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- University Village today announced the line-up for the 2018 Sounds of Summer Concert Series, presented by Virginia Mason University Village Medical Center.



The Sounds of Summer Concert Series at University Village is a series of free concerts on Wednesdays beginning July 11 and running through August 22, from 7-8:30 p.m. Every summer, Seattleites come to the Village to shop, eat and enjoy the summer evenings with live music from a mix of local, well-known artists playing hit favorites and new selections.

Making their Sounds of Summer Concert Series debut on July 18, Nite Wave is Seattle's top 80's New Wave band, designed to make you dance. Nite Wave was once hand-picked by Billy Idol to open for him on tour, and the group has also shared the stage with 80's pop icon Tiffany.

Also new to the line-up this year is DoctorfunK, Seattle's premiere R&B horn band, playing on July 25.

The 2018 Sounds of Summer Concert Series line-up features:

July 11 – Dudley Manlove Quartet

July 18 – Nite Wave

July 25 – DoctorfunK

August 1 – The Paperboys

August 8 – Kalimba

August 15 – Eldridge Gravy & The Court Supreme

August 22 – Hit Explosion



In addition to their favorite bands, concert-goers look forward to gourmet bites from University Village restaurants, the lively Ram Restaurant beer garden, and fun activities in the kids' play area.

The University Village Sounds of Summer Concert Series is presented by Virginia Mason University Village Medical Center, with major sponsorship from the Ram Restaurant and Brewery.

About University Village

Located north of downtown Seattle, University Village is an open-air lifestyle shopping center which offers a unique formula of locally-owned boutiques and signature national retailers. University Village is a regional destination for home furnishings, the latest fashions and unique gift items with a distinct collection of restaurants and eateries. For more information, visit uvillage.com or follow University Village on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or Pinterest.

