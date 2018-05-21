ValueSetters Announces Acquisition of SpaceoutVR, Inc.

BOSTON, MA, May 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValueSetters, Inc. (OTC:VSTR) announced today the acquisition of SpaceoutVR, Inc., a Virtual Reality software company, which offers the ability to deliver AI, games, travel, messaging, social media, music streaming, and 360 video/photo through its mobile app. The company intends to integrate VR with its existing Internet game franchise, including chess.net, as well as develop technology consulting revenue from Virtual Reality game development contracts.



"Every new technology platform uses games to demonstrate its appeal. With the acquisition of SpaceoutVR, ValueSetters continues to grow its strong tech and games capabilities and will give us the opportunity to become the dominant classic games provider for all VR platforms," said Cecilia Lenk, CEO of ValueSetters. "In addition, as a leader in the open VR app market, we believe that SpaceoutVR can become a defining brand in the consumer Virtual Reality space."

"I am thrilled that SpaceoutVR has joined the ValueSetters portfolio, and we expect access to the VSTR platform to raise our game to a new level," said Dennis Adamo, CEO of SpaceoutVR. "ValueSetters' management team has done a terrific job placing the company at the forefront of technological innovation, and I look forward to working with them to incorporate Virtual Reality into their business model."





About ValueSetters: Led by a team of professional investors and technology specialists, ValueSetters is a publicly- traded boutique advisory firm with unique expertise in helping early stage companies raise capital over the internet. The company also provides technology consulting services as well as strategic advice to help companies grow and evolve to meet the challenges of today's marketplace. For more information, visit our website at http://valuesetters.com.





The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.





