Huntington Ingalls Industries to Present at Bernstein's Strategic Decisions Conference

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., May 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) will present at Bernstein's 34th annual Strategic Decisions Conference on May 30 in New York. The presentation by HII President and CEO Mike Petters and Christopher D. Kastner, executive vice president, business management, and chief financial officer, will begin at 2 p.m. Eastern time and will be webcast at www.huntingtoningalls.com.



Huntington Ingalls Industries is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII's Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII's Technical Solutions division provides a wide range of professional services through its Fleet Support, Integrated Missions Solutions, Nuclear and Environmental, and Oil and Gas operations. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs nearly 39,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

