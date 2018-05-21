Callitas Health Signs Dr. Gregory Smith MD, MPH, as the Company's Chief Medical Cannabis Advisor

CINCINNATI, OH, May 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Callitas Health Inc. (CSE:LILY) (OTCQB:MPHMF) (FWB:T3F2), (the "Company" or "Callitas") an integrated clinical-stage pharmaceutical development and OTC consumer goods marketing company, announced today that it has signed industry expert Dr. Gregory Smith MD, MPH, as the Company's Chief Medical Cannabis Advisor. The addition of Dr. Smith will help give the Company additional product development, clinical study capabilities and visibility in the THC/CBD (cannabinoids) market.



"We believe the addition of Dr. Smith to the Callitas team will help us better navigate the quickly evolving cannabinoid industry and provide expert insight for our current products and future programs in research and development," said James Thompson, Interim President and CEO. "He brings a wealth of knowledge, clinical experience and insights that will be invaluable for our Company's growth."

After receiving his medical degree from Rush Medical School in Chicago, Dr. Smith went on to earn a Masters of Public Health degree from Harvard University. Since leaving the U.S. Army as a Major, Dr. Smith worked in primary care practice in California, Georgia and Florida for the past 30 years. He first trained on use of medical cannabis in California in 2000, and subsequently, has published over a dozen peer-reviewed medical publications, two medical textbooks and "CBD (Cannabidiol) What You Need to Know".

Dr. Smith has garnered extensive experience and education in the field of cannabinoid medication, and currently serves as the editor-in-chief of www.Cannabis-MD.com, and Director of Medical Affairs for First Harvest Financial, Inc. (a cannabis investment firm).

"I've been working with medical cannabis-related products for the last four years and am very excited to see what Callitas has in the pipeline," said Dr. Smith. "The team at Callitas is focused on putting innovative technologies on the market, and I'm looking forward to helping Callitas bring these current and new projects to fruition, quickly and with best medical practices."

About Callitas Health: Formed in early 2015, Callitas Health Inc. is an integrated clinical-stage pharmaceutical development and OTC consumer goods marketing company, focused on developing innovative technologies for weight management, female sexual health and wellness, cannabis delivery technologies and other proprietary drugs. In addition to its recent acquisitions of C-103, a reformulation of Orlistat, Extrinsa and assets from 40J's LLC, the Company successfully launched ToConceive in North America as a clinically proven option for couples struggling with the inability to conceive(www.toconceive.com), and is in the research and development and business development process for its other OTC products, CannaMint strips and orphan drug technologies. For more information visit www.callitas.com .

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements:This news release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. This news release includes forward-looking statements with respect to the regulatory approval and the commercialization of the rights to the Company's biomedical & drug technologies. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com and the Company's filings to the CSE at www.cnsx.ca. Such risk factors may cause the inability of the Company to successfully commercialize any of its biomedical technologies.

Notice regarding investigational devices: CannaMint Strips, C-103 and Extrinsa are investigational drugs or devices and are not currently available outside of approved clinical trials. Claims regarding the safety and efficacy of these devices have not been evaluated by Health Canada, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or any other international regulatory body.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements involve a high degree of risk and uncertainty, are predictions only and actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements.

Contacts: Callitas Health: James Thompson, CEO, or Callitas Investor Relations Phone: +1 (859) 868-3131 TraDigitalIR: Investor Relations – Kevin McGrath, Managing Director Phone: +1 (646) 418-7002