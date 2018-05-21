Vision Source Named Number One for Two Consecutive Years on VM Top 50 List

Kingwood, Texas, May 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vision Source, North America's largest network of independent optometrists, has been named the number one optical retailer on Vision Monday's 2018 Top 50 U.S. Optical Retailers list. Compiled annually, Jobson and Vision Monday conduct a nationwide data comparison of revenue from the previous calendar year to identify and rank leading retailers within the optical industry.

The Vision Source Member Support Center provides services to enhance the effectiveness of each member practice through advanced member services, practice development training, clinical success tools, marketing strategies, and network buying power.



"In the rapidly evolving healthcare landscape, Vision Source is proud to provide quality member resources that aid in personalizing the patient experience and improving medical outcomes. Receiving this recognition is a testament to the success of our member offices that grew ten times the industry average in 2017," says OD, and Founder of Vision Source Dr. Glenn Ellisor. "When Vision Source began 27 years ago, I never dreamed that we would grow to the point that our revenue would be larger than all other organized groups in the United States."

Vision Source claimed the highest ranking on the Vision Monday's Top 50 U.S. Optical Retailers list for the second year in a row. The network of more than 3,000 offices reported a collective $2.73 billion in revenue for calendar 2017. During this period, Vision Source member practices had a weighted-average revenue growth rate of 5.7 percent which was ten times the estimated industry average of 0.5 percent1.

"Being number one once again is both a major accomplishment and tribute to the collective power of our Vision Source members," states Vision Source Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Duncan. "Receiving this accolade showcases that independent optometrists can not only survive but thrive when working together in today's ever-changing vision care landscape. Benefiting from the collective intelligence and experience of each member, Vision Source will continue using collaborative practices to uphold our mission of helping our private practice optometrists reach their full potential and leading the way for independent optometry."

Vision Source continues to focus on empowering the independent optometrist by providing members with access to innovative practice management solutions, trainings, and proven tools. Resources include an industry-exclusive geospatial analysis report, which identifies consumer insights to develop data-driven patient generation and marketing opportunities. Additionally, exclusive programs like The Optical DreamSM and Frame DreamSM provide access to supply chain management tools and training designed to increase optical sales for additional pairs, Rx sunglasses, annual supplies of contact lenses, and more.

"We are thrilled to be ranked number one for a consecutive year. Through the collaboration between the Member Support Center and our OD leaders, Vision Source is able to offer programs, services, and solutions that allow our 100 percent doctor-owned practices to grow in today's marketplace," commented President and Chief Executive Officer of Vision Source, Jim Greenwood. "We are encouraged by the growing number of leading health plans, medical groups and other intermediaries that are working with Vision Source optometrists to improve medical outcomes, and we are consistently inspired by the unwavering entrepreneurial spirit of our member doctors. Vision Source will continue to implement resources and solutions focused on perpetuating private practice optometry for generations to come, while also making a difference in the health of America."

About Vision Source

Founded in 1991, Vision Source is North America's largest network of independent optometrists consisting of over 4,600 optometrists. The clinicians in the Vision Source network enjoy access to newly evolving patient channels, including an expanding list of leading medical groups and integrated health systems with whom Vision Source optometrists collaborate. Additionally, members benefit from a wide range of innovative technologies, practice management tools, strategic marketing, and purchasing power. Leveraging these tools, the clinicians offer comprehensive eye care to their patients delivering an industry leading patient experience. For more information, call 888-558-2020 or visit www.visionsource.com.





1 5.7% weighted average Vision Source member practice growth for 2017 vs Industry growth of 0.5% per VisionWatch's vision care market growth data (industry growth was calculated based on Vision Watch's Vision Industry YOY growth)

