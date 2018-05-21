Shaker to Showcase Virtual Job Tryout®, Proven Ability to Reduce Turnover at ICMI Conference

Cleveland, Ohio, May 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shaker, the market-leading provider of pre-employment assessments, will showcase its Virtual Job Tryout Call Center Suite at the ICMI Contact Center Exposition, demonstrating how evidence-based talent acquisition technology can help companies find and retain great call center talent.

Shaker will demonstrate its award-winning call center solutions available in Pre-Configured, Tailored, and Customized implementations at the conference from May 21–24. Pre-Configured and Tailored Virtual Job Tryouts can be deployed with greater velocity and meet companies' needs to quickly identify and keep the best call center employees.

"In call centers in particular, there is often a key period after training ends when companies lose employees where we can stop that hemorrhage," said Tim Kennedy, Shaker's Director of Sales for North America. "Shaker's solution has reduced turnover by up to 50 percent. Turnover of call center employees after they've been trained often costs companies significant dollars and even more in lost productivity and consumer dissatisfaction."

Built on over 15 years of scientific rigor, data, and machine learning, Shaker's Virtual Job Tryout is a simulation-based assessment that uses real-life job scenarios to eliminate bias against selective groups, while giving employers insight into how well a candidate will perform in a given role.

"Not only does Virtual Job Tryout help companies hire better call center employees who will increase client satisfaction, it provides HR leaders peace of mind knowing the assessment handles the toughest compliance issues," Kennedy said.

Shaker's proven results help companies improve their quality of hire and acquire talent they already know will succeed in their jobs.

"We are backed by a team of over 30 I-O psychologists who understand the way call centers work and how our data can empower the best talent decisions," Kennedy said.

ABOUT SHAKER

Too much is at stake in finding top candidates. Talent leaders want ironclad, proven tools to identify people who will succeed, so their businesses will succeed. Shaker's market-leading Virtual Job Tryout is the only pre-hire assessment that gives you powerful predictive insights and a preview of candidate performance, while also allowing your future employees a glimpse into your jobs and company. Realistic job previews, at speed, backed by unparalleled science — Shaker. Learn more at shakercg.com.

