NuvusGro (NUVG) Introduces the Nuvus Mobile Mining Unit (MoMu) Utilizing its Grow.Droid Enterprise Technology – MoMu to Mine Bitcoin, Ether, BCH, and Altcoins

Saint Petersburg, FL, May 21, 2018

NuvusGro Corp. (OTC:NUVG), a provider of advanced Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) with sophisticated automation and analytical tools for the cultivators of legal industrial hemp and marijuana, announces today that NuvusGro has been contracted by Infrax Systems (IFXY) to develop and manufacture Mobile Mining Unit (MoMu) utilizing its Grow.Droid Enterprise Technology to mine Bitcoin, Ether, BCH, and Altcoins. Grow.Droid technology has been used to develope and manufacture sophisticated container based grow systems.



MoMu is a mobile container-based computer mining operation that can be easily transported from site to site. Just plug into power, connect to the internet via satellite and start mining cryptos. A complete self-contained unit ready to house and operate 128 to 164 GPUs or Asics. This is the Nuvus Mobile Mining Unit (MoMu).

The Nuvus Mobile Mining Unit is constructed from a 20-foot shipping container and comes attached to a sturdy trailer base which can be towed via most pickup trucks and larger SUVs. This self-contained unit has everything needed to start mining operations, just add preferred mining computers and equipment.

The Nuvus Mobile Mining Unit is not just a pretty box. It comes with advanced features such as programmed controlled sequential startup and shutdown, active security and remote monitoring. Dual self-locking satellite systems provide reliable internet connection anywhere a signal can be located. Our custom designed flow-thru environmental system and open-air racks will make sure all is cool and running at maximum efficiency. MoMus will have the intake ability of 1 MW of power.



About NuvusGro

NuvusGro, a Nevada Corporation and Subsidiary of Nuvus Corp., provides Advanced Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA), Precise Cognitive Automation, Sophisticated Analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI) Grow Systems, Modular Grow facilities, Power & Energy Services, Consulting Services and Financing for the cultivators and Medium to Large Scale Growing Facilities.



About Nuvus Corp

Nuvus Corp provides strong leadership and guidance to a collection of companies addressing the cannabis, hemp and mainstream agricultural industry. Our organizational structure allows us to keep tremendous focus on the extraordinary opportunities in this ever-expanding industry.

To request further information about Nuvus, please email us at info@nuvuscorp.com, log onto our website at http://www.nuvusgro.com or visit us at our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/nuvuscorp or on Twitter @nuvuscorp.



About Infrax Systems (BlockCapital Corp)

BlockCapital Corp OTCMKTS:IFXY invests in crypto assets, provides blockchain technology consulting, ICO process consulting services, Crypto mining infrastructure consulting & tokenization of assets.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements covered within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, plans and timing for the introduction or enhancement of our services and products, statements about future market conditions, supply and demand conditions, and other expectations, intentions and plans contained in this press release that are not historical fact and involve risks and uncertainties. Our expectations regarding future revenues depend upon our ability to develop and supply products and services that we may not produce today and that meet defined specifications. When used in this press release, the words "plan," "expect," "believe," and similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our current expectations. They are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, changes in technology and changes in pervasive markets. This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 27E of the Securities Act of 1934. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, ability to obtain financing and regulatory and shareholder approval for anticipated actions.

