Sharing Services Inc. Acquires Leading TV, Radio Broadcast Network Company, Legacy Direct; Announces Expansion Plans

PLANO, Texas, May 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via Network Wire -- Sharing Services (OTC Markets:SHRV), Inc. today announces it has signed an agreement with Legacy Direct LLC. that gives Sharing Services 100 percent management control over Legacy Direct and allows for immediate expansion of the company's products and services.



"Sharing Services is pleased to announce it has executed an agreement with Legacy Direct to take over control of the company starting June 1, 2018," Sharing Services CEO, John "JT" Thatch, said. "We have been working with Legacy Direct for several months to establish this deal, which will greatly enhance the ability of both companies to expand their sales and content by utilizing the sales force of Sharing Service's wholly owned subsidiary, 'Elepreneurs.'"

Robert Oblon, Sharing Services Chairman, stated, "The Legacy delivery system will allow us to exponentially grow our training and marketing capabilities tied to our growing army of Elepreneurs. The ability to control the content, the customer dashboard and stream live 24/7 is unparalleled for a direct selling company."

Christian Rosario, President of Legacy Direct, said the agreement is a win-win for both companies.

"Joining forces with a company like Elepreneurs as part of a publicly traded company exceeds our original aspirations to take our unique products to market," Rosario said. "We look forward to working with the Elepreneur network to help grow the company and create more shareholder value for everyone."

About Legacy Direct

Legacy Direct, founded in 2015, is a leading designer and manufacturer of the latest state-of-the-art home entertainment hardware and streaming platforms. As the amount of original content increases around the world, Legacy Direct is poised to deliver a unique system allowing anyone to create their own channel and stream original content to audiences everywhere with a pay-per-view option. Legacy Direct is focused on designing products to enhance the entertainment and learning experience for viewers around the globe.

About Elepreneur

Elepreneurs are home-based independent contractors who work to elevate the lives of others through sharing of products, services, business opportunity and access to learning and guidance focused on personal and skill development.

About Sharing Services, Inc.

Sharing Services, Inc. is a diversified holding company specializing in the direct selling industry. SHRV owns, operates, or controls an interest in a variety of companies that either sell products to the consumer directly through independent representatives or offers services that range from manufacturing, processing, training, and travel benefits. Visit http://www.sharingservicesinc.com, call 714.203.6717, or email info@sharingservicesinc.com, to learn more.

The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 31E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future constitute forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement. Prospective investors should also consult the risks described from time to time in the Company's Reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and Annual Reports to Shareholders.

