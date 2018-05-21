Harsco Renews and Extends Logistics and Packaging Contract With ArcelorMittal Atlantique & Lorraine (AMAL) in France

Harsco Awarded Four New Logistics and Packaging Contracts





Company Renews and Extends Existing Contracts





Six-year Agreement Strengthens Harsco's Presence in France

CAMP HILL, Pa. , May 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corp. (NYSE:HSC) announced today that its Harsco Metals & Minerals division has successfully renewed and extended two existing contracts – and has been awarded four new Logistics & Packaging contracts – with ArcelorMittal Atlantique & Lorraine (AMAL), one of the largest producers of flat carbon steel in Europe.

The six-year contracts, affecting the six downstream sites, extends Harsco's Logistics & Packaging strategic position in both ArcelorMittal Atlantique & Lorraine and ArcelorMittal in France.

Harsco has provided onsite Logistics & Packaging services to ArcelorMittal Mardyck, Florange, and Fos-sur-Mer in France for a number of years, successfully delivering a high level of service and continuous improvement. Both factors played a major role in the decision-making for ArcelorMittal.

Announcing the award, Harsco Metals & Minerals Chief Operating Officer Chris Whistler said, "As we continue to grow our market-leading role in the Logistics & Packaging segment, this renewal and extension reflects our customers' confidence in Harsco's long-standing commitments to quality, innovation, and safety. Our regional leadership team has developed meaningful relationships with our customers, translating into longer contracts and further opportunities to add value."

The contracts are effective immediately.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel and mining company, with 197,000 employees, a presence in 60 countries and an industrial footprint in 18 countries. Guided by a philosophy to produce safe, sustainable steel, they are the leading supplier of quality steel in the major global steel markets including automotive, construction, household appliances and packaging, with world-class research and development and outstanding distribution networks.

In 2017, ArcelorMittal had revenues of US$68.7 billion and crude steel production of 93.1 million tons, while their own iron ore production reached 57.4 million tons.

In France, ArcelorMittal has 15,840 employees including 800 researchers, working in its 40 production sites, distribution and service centers, and four R&D sites. In 2017 ArcelorMittal produced 11 million tons of liquid steel in France. France accounts for 32% of ArcelorMittal's flat products production in Europe.

ArcelorMittal Atlantique et Lorraine is the largest steel producer in France with a total production capacity of nearly 7 million tons of finished steel per annum, including nine galvanizing lines, one organic coating line, and three tin plate lines. The company operates steelmaking facilities in Dunkirk and 6 downstream facilities in France in Mardyck, Florange, Montataire, Desvres, Mouzon and Basse Indre. In addition, the ArcelorMittal Atlantique et Lorraine sites produce more than 370 000 coils per annum.

About Harsco Corporation:

Harsco Corporation is a diversified industrial company providing a range of onsite services and engineered products to the global steel, energy and railway sectors. Harsco's common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com.

Harsco's Metals & Minerals division is the largest and most comprehensive provider of onsite material processing and environmental services to the worldwide metals industry, with operations at approximately 140 customer sites across more than 30 countries. The division is a technology partner to cleaner, more efficient metal production, providing customers with economically and environmentally viable solutions for the treatment and reuse of production waste streams. www.harsco-m.com.



