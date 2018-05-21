Allscripts closes acquisition of HealthGrid

CHICAGO, May 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allscripts (NASDAQ:MDRX), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announces that it has closed its acquisition of HealthGrid Holding Company. HealthGrid is a leading mobile, enterprise patient engagement solution that has helped independent providers, hospitals and health systems dramatically improve patient interactions and satisfaction. The acquisition represents a significant expansion of the Allscripts FollowMyHealth® platform, the company's patient engagement solution focused on connecting consumers with providers.

Allscripts will integrate the HealthGrid capabilities into its FollowMyHealth platform, enabling provider organizations to reach 100% of their patient populations without requiring their healthcare consumers to sign into a portal. The new functionality will leverage existing patients' contact information, grow the use of FollowMyHealth, connecting providers with patients, creating opportunities to reach new heights of patient outreach and engagement.

Raj Toleti, CEO, HealthGrid says, "We are excited about this new chapter in our pursuit of bringing leading patient engagement technologies to market. Unparalleled solutions that improve the patient-provider relationship for our customers remains our highest priority."

"The growing adoption of value-based care combined with only relatively modest patient portal adoption across the industry has prompted healthcare providers to seek more effective approaches to patient engagement solutions," said Allscripts Chief Executive Officer, Paul M. Black. "Put simply, consumer engagement is a top-of-mind challenge for CEOs and leaders of healthcare provider organizations of all sizes. HealthGrid, when integrated with FollowMyHealth, will provide the broadest reach of pre-encounter, encounter and post-encounter patient engagement opportunities in the entire industry. We're thrilled to expand our platform for patients to be engaged, informed and connected throughout their care experience. This is a crucial ingredient in our vision of open connected communities of health."

