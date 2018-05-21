Indico CEO to Emcee and Speak at Re-Work Deep Learning Summit in Boston

BOSTON, May 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indico CEO Tom Wilde will emcee the 2018 Re-Work Deep Learning Summit taking place May 24-25 in Boston. The event features a lineup of world-class speakers from academia, startups and industry leaders sharing insights, expertise and the latest technology breakthroughs from the lab to the workplace. CEOs, founders, CTOs and data scientists from a wide range of industries and institutions will take advantage of a multiple sessions and learning experiences focused on:



Future trends in the artificial intelligence (AI) landscape and real-world use cases to understand how AI will impact different industries and create new business opportunities.

Emerging technologies and real-use applications; product showcases, demos, and roundtable discussions.

Interactive, cross-industry networking opportunities.

Wilde will also participate in a panel discussion at the event on the potential applications for deep learning in the enterprise.

Session Details:

How Can You Redefine Your Industry with the Application of Deep Learning?

May 25, 12:00pm - 12:30pm, Marriott Long Wharf

Moderator: Aditya Kaul, Research Director at Tractica Panelists: Sumehd Mehta, CIO of Putnam Investments David Nydam, CEO of Business Intelligence Advisors (BIA) Tom Wilde, CEO of Indico

The panel discussion will focus on the opportunity for businesses to refine their industries with deep learning. Panelists will weigh in on:



What is needed to redefine an industry with current deep learning technology.

At what level it is best to begin the implementation of deep learning methods.

The areas that can benefit the most from deep learning applications.

What it will take to roll out the latest advancements with industry leaders.

The obstacles that stand in the way of the broad application of deep learning and how users can overcome them.

Indico will also be a sponsor at the Deep Learning Summit, showcasing its Enterprise AI solution. The platform enables users to work with much smaller sets of data to create customized models for automating manual, document-based business processes and extracting valuable insights from existing unstructured enterprise data.

About Indico

Indico is an enterprise AI solution for unstructured content. Our focus is on helping to automate tedious back-office tasks, improving the efficiency of labor-intensive document-based workflows, and extracting valuable insights from unstructured content, including text and images. Our breakthrough in solving these challenges is an approach known as transfer learning, which allows us to train machine learning models with orders of magnitude less data than required by traditional content analysis techniques. With Indico, enterprises are now able to benefit from the dramatic advantages of machine learning at a fraction of the time. For more information, visit. https://indico.io/.

