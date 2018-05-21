Global Conductive Polymers Market Will Reach USD 7,210 Million by 2025: Zion Market Research

New York, NY, May 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled "Conductive Polymers Market by Type (Electrically conducting and thermally conducting) by End-Use Industry (Aerospace, Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare, Industrial, Aerospace and Others.) by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2017 – 2025''. The report showcases, global conductive polymers market was valued at around USD 3,980 million in 2017 and is expected to reach approximately USD 7,210 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR 7.5% between 2017 and 2025.

Conductive polymers form a part of organic polymers showcasing thermal and electric conducting properties. Other key properties of conductive polymers include molecular stability, chemical resistance, malleability, and flexibility. Conductive polymers can be engineered to become biodegradable, biocompatible and porous. Some of the well-known applications for conductive polymers include fuel cells, biosensors, surgical tools and computer display.

Factors like increasing demand for smart materials, advancement in the electrical and electronic sector, rising demand for display devices, increasing demand for lightweight electronic components, new technology advancements in biomaterials are propelling global conductive polymers market for the forecasted period. According to University of London report on ‘Development of Smart Materials', global smart materials market is estimated to reach $64 billion by 2020 augmenting growth for conductive polymers market for the forecasted period. Growth in conductive polymers market is restrained by low conductivity properties of polymers compared to metals, falling prices of indium tin oxide, and manufacturer preference towards metal-based materials.

Global Conductive Polymer market is segmented in terms of types and end users. By types, conductive polymer market is classified into electrically conductive polymers and thermally conductive polymers. Thermally conductive polymers are estimated to grow with highest CAGR for the forecasted period. The growth for the thermally conductive polymer is driven by rising demand for heat dissipation systems for electronic devices and automobiles. By end users, conductive polymer market is bifurcated into aerospace, healthcare, automotive, electronics, industrial and others. Electronics segment is the fastest growing end-user segment for the forecasted period. Thriving consumer electronic market, augmented by expanding middle-class population in developing economies like India and China, will drive electronics segment within global conductive polymer market.

North America is one of the key revenue generating markets for conductive polymers for the forecasted period. Demand for conductive polymers in North America is largely driven by rising demand for electric & hybrid electric vehicles, growing biometrics & augmented reality (virtual reality market), early product commercialization, increasing R&D expenditure, presence of large-scale original equipment manufacturers both in electronics and electrical domain and favorable government regulations with respect to importing raw materials. According to German Electrical and Electronic Manufacture Associations (ZVEI) survey, US electric & electronic industry is projected to grow by 6% YoY through 2018. Growth in the sector will be driven exclusively by automation, medical engineering, and household appliances.

Europe traditionally always has been a robust market for consumer electronics and automobiles. Both consumer electronics and automobiles sector in Europe is estimated to grow at 3% and 1.4% in 2018 according to ZVEI & European Automobile Manufacturers Association (EAMA). The growth is mainly triggered by the presence of high-income disposable population, early product commercialization, rising R&D expenditure, healthy economic outlook, and favorable EU regulations. OCED estimates consumer confidence index (CCI) of top 19 economies in Europe likely to remain high at an average 101.9 in 2018. With the strong economic outlook for Europe, CCI is likely to remain strong for the forecast period. High CCI in consumer electronics and automobiles is likely to augment conductive polymers demand in Europe for the forecasted period. Germany, UK, France, and Italy are key markets for conductive polymers in Europe.

The Asia Pacific is amongst the largest and fastest growing markets of conductive polymers for the forecast period. Conductive polymers market in Asia Pacific is driven by thriving consumer electronics market, growing demand for electric/hybrid electric vehicles, and rising upper-middle class population. India is amongst the largest market for electronic goods in Asia Pacific. Electronic market in India is anticipated to reach $ 400 billion by 2022 growing at 24% CAGR according to Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF). Expanding consumer base and increasing penetration of electronic products augments growth for electronics sector, aiding conductive polymers market growth for the forecast period. Growth of conductive polymer market in Asia Pacific is triggered by developing economies like India, China, transitional economies like Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam and developed economies like South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

Some of the key industries well invested in the conductive polymers market are Enthone Ltd., Hyperrion Catalysis International Inc., Eeonyx Inc., Polyone Corporation., 3M Company., Kemet Corporation., Celanese Corporation., BASF Inc., Abtech Scientific Inc.

The report segments global conductive polymers market as follows:

Conductive Polymers Market: Type Segment Analysis

Thermally conductive polymers

Electrically conductive polymers

Conductive Polymers Market: End-Use Industry Segment Analysis

Aerospace

Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Industrial

Others

Conductive Polymers Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK France Germany

Asia Pacific

China Japan India

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

