[ICO] Global Risk Exchange's Revolution on Leekico

BEIJING, May 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The most revolutionary blockchain project Global Risk Exchange (GRE) is giving the most revolutionary sale deal. GRE's first public offering on Leekico, Australia, will start this Sunday, 20th May at 10pm (Melbourne time), and aims for raising 10,000 ETH in total.



This is surely:

• For Leekico users only

• For all involved investors

• The most revolutionary offering ever

A FREE insurance for the risk of falling below debut price:

10,000 RISK Token coverage for every 1ETH invested

GO UP OR WE PAY!

This is the first blockchain project to provide ICO insurance for every involved investor on Leekico platform:

If RISK Token price falls under its initial offering price after listing in exchange, insurance coverage (10,000 RISK for every 1 ETH invested) will be automatically paid into the investor's wallet.

GRE is a blockchain based, decentralized and open global risk exchange market, with the purpose of helping individuals, companies and organizations to access and manage their risks. GRE completely reconstructed traditional risk management tools in a decentralized way, and will become the underlying operation system to support insurance and derivative transactions in blockchain era.

GRE Core Advantages:

• Launched ICO Fall-On-Debut Insurance as market entry and established brand name;

• Coloration with insurance giant AXA;

• Efficient execution with Mobile App, Web App and Testnet completion in 4 months;

• Influential KOL investors and insurance executive advisors.

The GRE team is comprised of international professionals with decades of experience in actuarial, risk management, technical research and development, has been invested by Shen Bo (Fenbushi Capital), James Gong (ICOAGE, Blockchain Pencil), and LD Capital (Founder Lihua Yi). The risk management contract products—ICO Fall-On-Debut Insurance and Token Price Insurance have been launched on GRE platform, attracted hundreds of millions of orders, the quantity of traded contracts also reached tens of millions.

Leekico, as a professional consulting and crowdfunding service provider, aims to build an initial coin offering platform with ensured security, integrity, fairness and transparency for both start-up companies and investors. With the same expectation, GRE and Leekico hope all the involved investors would enjoy this public offering.

GRE Foundation Limited

Address: 20/F Tower 535, 535 Jaffe Road Causeway Bay, Hong Kong

Website：www.gref.io

Email：gre@gref.io