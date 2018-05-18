Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Con Edison SVP Marc Huestis and Treasurer Yukari Saegusa to Speak at 2018 AGA Financial Forum on May 21

Globe Newswire  
May 18, 2018 4:30pm   Comments
Share:

NEW YORK, May 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) executives Marc Huestis, senior vice president, Gas Operations – Consolidated Edison Company of New York, and Yukari Saegusa, vice president and treasurer, will provide a company update at the 2018 AGA Financial Forum on Monday, May 21 at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Daylight Time).

A live audio webcast and a replay of the presentation will be available at http://wsw.com/webcast/aga18/ed/.  The link also will be posted at the Con Edison Investor Relations website at: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=61493&p=irol-presentations

Consolidated Edison, Inc. is one of the nation's largest investor-owned energy-delivery companies, with approximately $12 billion in annual revenues and $49 billion in assets. The company provides a wide range of energy-related products and services to its customers through the following subsidiaries: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc., a regulated utility providing electric, gas and steam service in New York City and Westchester County, New York; Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc., a regulated utility serving customers in a 1,300-square-mile-area in southeastern New York State and northern New Jersey; Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc., which through its subsidiaries develops, owns and operates renewable and energy infrastructure projects and provides energy-related products and services to wholesale and retail customers; and Con Edison Transmission, Inc., which through its subsidiaries invests in electric and natural gas transmission projects.

Contact: Media Relations
212-460-4111

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.