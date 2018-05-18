United Fire Group, Inc. Reports on Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Directors Elections to the Board of Directors Announced



New Officer Elections Announced

Director Elections to the Board of Directors

United Fire & Casualty Company elected Corporate Marketing Director Michael J. Sheeley as a Vice President. His new title is VP–Corporate Marketing.



United Fire & Casualty Company elected AVP & Senior Portfolio Manager Robert F. Cataldo as a Vice President. His new title is VP & Strategy Officer.



United Fire & Casualty Company elected Corporate Director of Claims Administration Adam R. Brown as an Assistant Vice President. His new title is AVP–Corporate Claims Administration.



United Fire & Casualty Company elected Marketing Manager Michael D. Enz as an Assistant Vice President. His new title is AVP–East Coast Marketing.



United Fire & Casualty Company elected Regional Marketing Manager Matthew G. Schleier as an Assistant Vice President. His new title is AVP–Midwest Marketing.



United Fire & Casualty Company elected Regional Marketing Manager Jordan A. Sherry as an Assistant Vice President. His new title is AVP–Rocky Mountain Marketing.





CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, May 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) (the "Company" or "UFG") announced today that shareholders elected four Class C Directors to our 12-member board at the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 16, 2018.

The following individuals were each elected to serve three-year terms expiring in 2021:

Christopher R. Drahozal, John M. Rounds Professor of Law and Associate Dean for Research and Faculty Development at the University of Kansas School of Law in Lawrence, Kansas;

Jack B. Evans (Chairperson), President of The Hall-Perrine Foundation in Cedar Rapids, Iowa;

Sarah Fisher Gardial, Dean for the Henry B. Tippie College of Business at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa; and

George D. Milligan, President of The Graham Group, Inc. in Des Moines, Iowa.

In other official business, our shareholders:

ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for 2018; and

approved, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the Company's named executive officers.

New Officer Elections

The Company is pleased to announce the following officer elections effective May 16, 2018:

Michael J. Sheeley

United Fire & Casualty Company elected Corporate Marketing Director Michael J. Sheeley as a Vice President. His new title is VP–Corporate Marketing. Robert F. Cataldo

United Fire & Casualty Company elected AVP & Senior Portfolio Manager Robert F. Cataldo as a Vice President. His new title is VP & Strategy Officer.

Adam R. Brown

United Fire & Casualty Company elected Corporate Director of Claims Administration Adam R. Brown as an Assistant Vice President. His new title is AVP–Corporate Claims Administration.

Michael D. Enz

United Fire & Casualty Company elected Marketing Manager Michael D. Enz as an Assistant Vice President. His new title is AVP–East Coast Marketing.

Matthew G. Schleier

United Fire & Casualty Company elected Regional Marketing Manager Matthew G. Schleier as an Assistant Vice President. His new title is AVP–Midwest Marketing. Jordan A. Sherry

United Fire & Casualty Company elected Regional Marketing Manager Jordan A. Sherry as an Assistant Vice President. His new title is AVP–Rocky Mountain Marketing.

About UFG—Founded in 1946 as United Fire & Casualty Company, UFG, through its insurance company subsidiaries, is engaged in the business of writing property and casualty insurance.



Through our subsidiaries, we are licensed as a property and casualty insurer in 46 states, plus the District of Columbia, and we are represented by approximately 1,150 independent agencies. A.M. Best Company assigns a rating of "A" (Excellent) for members of the United Fire & Casualty Group.

For more information about UFG, visit www.ufginsurance.com.

Contact—Randy Patten, AVP of Finance and Investor Relations, 319-286-2537 or rpatten@unitedfiregroup.com.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5ca8860f-5a0e-4dd6-9856-691ea26b4b77

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5646da36-6729-4fb9-ba8f-8ac2d156b768

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8b1f3df5-acd7-4014-9064-f2a88aede1a5

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cb4f1590-01a5-4678-9f37-cf43407450ec

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5ca8860f-5a0e-4dd6-9856-691ea26b4b77

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9b1c1825-2bc5-49b6-86ae-8ccadaa29b00