Lee Named President and Chief Executive Officer of Heartland Financial USA, Inc.

DUBUQUE, Iowa, May 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) announced today that Heartland Board of Directors has named Bruce Lee, Chief Executive Officer. Effective June 1, 2018, Bruce Lee, who has served as Heartland's President since January 2015, will assume his expanded role as President and CEO of Heartland Financial, USA. Inc. Lee will assume full leadership of Heartland's operations and its 10, soon to be 11 bank charters, serving 89 communities from 117 banking centers.



"Our company has carefully planned for our succession of leadership. Over the past three years, Bruce Lee and I have worked side by side, leading the company to Reach New Heights," Lynn B. Fuller, Chairman and CEO, Heartland, said. "Bruce Lee is an extraordinarily talented banker. Bruce has a proven track record of success and his experience in leading banks both large and small, makes him uniquely qualified to lead the Heartland Group of bank charters and carry on Heartland's long legacy of performance.

To ensure a seamless transition, Lynn B. Fuller will remain in an active role, as Operating Executive Chairman, overseeing merger and acquisition activity, Investor Relations, as well as, Enterprise Risk and Audit.

Lee, who joined Heartland on January 2, 2015, brings more than 30 years of experience in the banking industry. During his twelve years at Fifth Third, a $130 billion regional bank holding company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Lee held numerous leadership positions with progressive responsibilities. Lee served as Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer, reporting directly to the CEO. During the credit crisis, he served as Executive Vice President and Director of the company's special assets group. Additionally, he served as Executive Vice President, Commercial Banking Division Head and Affiliate Senior Commercial Banker. Previously, he served as President and CEO of a Fifth Third affiliate bank in northwestern Ohio, where he managed sales and service functions for retail, commercial, residential mortgage and investments, along with the staff functions of finance, human resources and marketing.

Prior to Fifth Third, Lee served as an Executive Vice President and board member for Capital Bank, a community bank located in Sylvania, Ohio.

A native of the Midwest, Lee complements his extensive banking experience with a dedication to community service. He has served as Trustee of the Cincinnati Orchestra, and held board positions for the Medical College of Ohio Foundation, Siena Heights University and the University of Findlay.

