B. Braun Study Creates Industry Benchmarks to Help Minimize Alarm Fatigue In Hospital Setting

BETHLEHEM, Pa., May 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B. Braun Medical Inc.'s Clinical Services and Scientific Affairs Teams have conducted an exploratory study to establish benchmark hospital alarm data. The preliminary findings will be presented during the poster presentations at the Infusion Nurses Society (INS) Annual Meeting, May 19-22, at the Huntington Convention Center in Cleveland, Ohio.



Data from B. Braun's Outlook® 400ES, large volume infusion pump, with its accompanying DoseTrac® Infusion Management Software were analyzed from 32 U.S.-based hospitals between April 2014 and February 2017. B. Braun's Clinical Services and Scientific Affairs Teams evaluated the Outlook 400ES alarm frequency as it pertained to duration and alarm type. The issue of alarm fatigue is becoming a major concern for healthcare providers as more devices are implemented in the healthcare environment.1

"The number of medical devices emitting alarms in a hospital setting that require intervention has significantly increased over the past 30 years," said Wes Cetnarowski, Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President of Scientific Affairs at B. Braun. "The overall clinical impact of our data will highlight specific incidences and characteristics of infusion pump alarms which may help improve patient care."

B. Braun also has conducted an additional exploratory study to understand nurses' perception of pump alarms in the hospital setting. The findings of this study will be published later this year.

