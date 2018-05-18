ESPR SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Involving Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 6, 2018

NEW YORK, May 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan on behalf of investors who purchased Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. ("Esperion") (NASDAQ:ESPR) securities between February 22, 2017 and May 1, 2018 .



According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Esperion's cholesterol-lowering medication, bempedoic acid, entailed serious undisclosed safety risks, including death; and (ii) as a result of the foregoing, Esperion's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On May 2, 2018, Esperion announced results from its second Phase 3 study for its cholesterol-lowering medication bempedoic acid. Esperion reported that while the trial met the primary endpoint of safety and tolerability and the key efficacy endpoint, there were 13 deaths in the treatment group compared to only two in the control group. On this news, Esperion's share price fell from a close of $70.50 per share on May 1, 2018, to a close of $45.75 per share the following day.

If you suffered a loss in Esperion you have until July 6, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

