Eastmain Announces Conference Call to Discuss Eau Claire PEA Expected May 23, 2018

TORONTO, May 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eastmain Resources Inc. ("Eastmain" or the "Company") (TSX:ER) (OTCQX:EANRF) expects to announce results of its Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") on its 100%-owned Eau Claire project located in James Bay, Quebec on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 before market open.



The Company will hold an investor conference call to discuss the PEA at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, May 23, 2018.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

DATE: Wednesday, May 23, 2018

TIME: 10:00 am Eastern time

Kindly call in 5 – 10 min ahead of the scheduled start time. PHONE NUMBERS

Canada/USA toll free: 1-800-319-4610

International: 1-604-638-5340 CONFERENCE CALL REPLAY

Canada/USA toll free: 1-855-669-9658

International: 1-604-638-9010

Access Code: 2342

A replay of the call will be available on May 23 until June 6, 2018.

A live webcast of the conference call, along with supporting presentation slides, will be available via the following link: http://www.eastmain.com/investors/events/. A replay of the webcast will be available on May 23 until August 23, 2018.

Eastmain is a Canadian exploration company advancing three high-grade gold assets in the emerging James Bay gold camp in Quebec. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Eau Claire and Eastmain Mine gold deposits each with new NI43-101 resource estimates. Eastmain is also a partner in the Éléonore South joint venture located immediately south of Goldcorp Inc.'s Éléonore Mine and host of a new high-grade gold discovery. In addition, the Company has a pipeline of exploration projects in this favourable mining jurisdiction with nearby infrastructure.

