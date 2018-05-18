Tower One Wireless Completes Acquisition of Mexico Tower Company With AT&T Master Lease Agreement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tower One Wireless Corp (CSE:TO) (OTCQB:TOWTF) (Frankfurt:1P3N) ("Tower One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated April 3, 2018, it has acquired 1,500 Series A shares (the "Acquisition Shares") of a Mexican-based private tower company representing 75% of its issued and outstanding share capital.



In consideration for the Acquisition Shares, the Company will issue 7,500,000 Class A common shares to a certain shareholder of the Mexican-based tower company at $0.185 per share for an aggregate value of $1,387,500. Following completion of the acquisition, the Company will own 90% of the issued and outstanding share capital of the Mexican-based private tower company, which will become a subsidiary of the Company.

The Mexican-based tower company, which owns, builds and leases cellular towers to the telecom industry in Mexico, includes a Master Lease Agreement with AT&T permitting it to be granted direct "Build-To-Suit" opportunities for AT&T.

About Tower One Wireless Corp.

Tower One builds, owns, and leases its portfolio of wireless infrastructure assets to wireless carriers on long-term contracts. Tower One is one of a few publicly traded small cap companies in the tower and wireless infrastructure industry. Tower One is operated by a team of telecom and finance professionals with a long history of success in the telecom and wireless infrastructure business. Tower One Wireless is currently focused on 4G & 5G LTE infrastructure expansion in Latin America and Tower services throughout the USA.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Robert ‘Nick' Horsley - Director

nick@toweronewireless.com

(917) 546-3016

www.toweronewireless.com

