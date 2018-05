Texas Roadhouse Names Tonya Robinson Chief Financial Officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) announced that Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations, Tonya Robinson, has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer. Robinson assumes the role previously held by current Texas Roadhouse President, Scott Colosi, who has served as interim CFO since 2015.

Robinson joined Texas Roadhouse in 1998 and has been instrumental to the company's accounting, financial reporting, analysis, and planning and investor relations. Robinson has served in a variety of roles over the last 20 years including Controller, Director of Financial Reporting and most recently was Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations.

"Tonya brings unmatched experience, knowledge and understanding of Texas Roadhouse and the investment community. Tonya has and will continue to have a big impact on our company," said Scott Colosi, President of Texas Roadhouse.

Cash Dividend Payment

In addition, the Board of Directors authorized the payment of a cash dividend of $0.25 per share of common stock. This payment will be distributed on June 29, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 13, 2018.

