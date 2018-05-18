Safford, Ariz., May 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Department of Justice issued a combined solicitation for various soy-based products. This includes 500 lbs of firm tofu, 10 bags of soy beef granules at 50 lbs each, 10 cases of soy sauce at around 1 to 4 gallons each, and 20 cases of soyburgers at a count of 40 per case. For assistance meeting this deadline with proper registrations and a strong offer, businesses may use third-party government registration firm, US Federal Contractor Registration(USFCR).

This opportunity is a total small business set-aside. Offers can be made until 2:30 p.m. on June 12, 2018. Questions about this solicitation are to be submitted on FedBid. Specifications for the Department of Justice's needs can be found on the federal business opportunity solicitation which can be located on the Advanced Procurement Portal from USFCR. Contracting officers will be unable to assist with specific contractor requirements such as registration in the System for Award Management (SAM).

SAM is the mandatory registration that all federal contractors must complete before making offers to perform any work for the government. This system can be tricky to handle, especially when trying to meet a deadline and put a quote together. For assistance with all of these matters, US Federal Contractor Registration is standing by to provide.

US Federal Contractor Registration (USFCR) is the world's largest third-party government registration firm. They have helped thousands of entities translate their capabilities into the U.S. Government's language and systems with the Simplified Acquisition Program, bid training and proposal writing services. They not only register companies on their behalf in SAM, but also have pioneered the Advanced Procurement Portal (APP). APP shows active and historical federal business opportunity information in the same place, simplifying market research.





