Legendary Actress and Activist Frances Fisher and U.S. Senate Candidate/CA Pat Harris Launch Progressive Americans Together CA Voter's Guide at 2nd Anniversary Celebration of Bernie's Coffee Shop

SATURDAY MAY 19TH 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Johnie's Coffee Shop

6101 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90048

LEGENDARY ACTRESS AND ACTIVIST FRANCES FISHER AND U.S. SENATE CANDIDATE/CA PAT HARRIS LAUNCH PROGRESSIVE AMERICANS TOGETHER CA VOTER'S GUIDE SATURDAY MAY 19TH





LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Come join legendary actress and activist Frances Fisher and US Senate candidate Pat Harris as they co-host an event to launch the Progressive Americans Together Voter's Guide during the 2nd anniversary celebration of Bernie's Coffee Shop.

The hour long event will officially launch the voter's guide established by U.S. Senate candidate Harris in support and dedicated to all California voters who are seeking real change and want to see their progressive values reflected in public office. The event will also feature a panel on the core issues facing all Californians, including getting corporate money out of politics, single payer healthcare, banning fracking, plus a call to action.

In commenting Harris stated: "I am thrilled that Frances Fisher is joining us for this special event as we continue our fight to return the Democratic Party to what it used to be-the party that represents the working people. And, I can't think of a better way to launch the Progressive Americans Together CA Voter's Guide to support the primary races of candidates who share our vision, than at the anniversary celebration of Bernie's Coffee Shop in Los Angeles!"

Pat Harris, who resides in Studio City, CA with his wife, world renowned jazz singer/pianist Carol Welsman, is an unapologetic progressive running for US Senate from the State of California in the 2018 election against incumbent Dianne Feinstein. He entered this race because he strongly believes that it is time for fresh leadership representing all people of California, not just the 1%. To achieve this, Pat firmly believes the first order of business is to get corporate money out of politics. He supports overturning Citizens United and will fight to ensure that our elections and politicians can no longer be bought by PAC's or big lobbying groups like the NRA, Big Pharma or Big Oil. Pat recognizes a once-in-a-generation opportunity for progressives to rise up and lead a real political revolution in this country. He believes that by bringing all voices to the table and by putting forward a truly progressive agenda, we can realize the dreams of a vast majority of Californians.

To access the Progressive Americans Together Voter's Guide go to www.patharrisforsenate.com.

