CTS Corporation Announces Retirement of Director Walter Catlow

LISLE, Ill., May 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) announced the retirement of Walter Catlow yesterday at its Annual Shareholders Meeting. Kieran O'Sullivan, Chairman and CEO, and Bob Profusek, CTS' Lead Independent Director, expressed their sincere gratitude to Mr. Catlow for his many years of outstanding service.



Mr. Catlow served on the Board as a director over his nearly 19-year tenure, and at times as a member of the Audit Committee, Compensation Committee and of the Technology and Transactions Committee.

Mr. O'Sullivan stated "on behalf of the entire Company and our Board, I wish Walt a happy and healthy retirement."

About CTS

CTS (NYSE:CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, telecommunications/IT, and transportation markets.

