CTS Corporation Announces Retirement of Director Walter Catlow

May 18, 2018
LISLE, Ill., May 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) announced the retirement of Walter Catlow yesterday at its Annual Shareholders Meeting. Kieran O'Sullivan, Chairman and CEO, and Bob Profusek, CTS' Lead Independent Director, expressed their sincere gratitude to Mr. Catlow for his many years of outstanding service.

Mr. Catlow served on the Board as a director over his nearly 19-year tenure, and at times as a member of the Audit Committee, Compensation Committee and of the Technology and Transactions Committee. 

Mr. O'Sullivan stated "on behalf of the entire Company and our Board, I wish Walt a happy and healthy retirement."

About CTS
CTS (NYSE:CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, telecommunications/IT, and transportation markets.

For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com

Contact
Ashish Agrawal
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

CTS Corporation
4925 Indiana Avenue
Lisle, IL 60532
USA

Telephone: +1 (630) 577-8800
Email: ashish.agrawal@ctscorp.com

