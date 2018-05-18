Five Below Partners With Philadelphia Eagles for 2018 Eagles Autism Challenge 5K Run/Walk

PHILADELPHIA, PA, May 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Philadelphia-based Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) is proud to team up with the World Champion Philadelphia Eagles for the Five Below 5K Run/Walk, which will be part of the inaugural Eagles Autism Challenge, on Saturday, May 19th at 9:30 a.m. at Lincoln Financial Field. All proceeds raised by participants from the run/walk will go directly to innovative autism research and programs at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Drexel University, and Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health.

Runners and walkers will be participating in a family-friendly course that will start at Lincoln Financial Field and return to the stadium for a festive finish line celebration. Children 12 and under may participate free of charge with a registered adult. Philadelphia Eagles players, alumni, coaches, cheerleaders, and mascot SWOOP will all be on hand in the stadium to greet participants.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Eagles for such an important cause," said David Makuen, Five Below's EVP of Marketing. "It's exciting to work with the world-class Eagles organization and bring a high energy family event to life. Special thanks to our local customers who donated more than $35,000 through our local stores to help fund important autism research."

All participants will have access to the field, free food and beverages, a Five Below 5K Run/Walk t-shirt and complimentary game-ready clear backpack donated by Five Below, as well as a finish line medal. Five Below will also host a post-race Kids Zone with lots of fun Five Below toys, games and more geared toward kids on the autism spectrum.

"It has been a privilege to partner with Five Below on the Eagles Autism Challenge," said Don Smolenski, Philadelphia Eagles President. "As a regional ambassador headquartered here in Philadelphia, Five Below has demonstrated a high level of commitment and support around our signature event. We greatly appreciate their partnership and are proud to team up with them for a cause that will help drive scientific breakthroughs in the field of autism."

For more information on the Five Below 5K Run/Walk and the Eagles Autism Challenge, please visit www.eaglesautismchallenge.org.

About Five Below

Five Below is a rapidly growing specialty value retailer offering a broad range of trend-right, high-quality merchandise targeted at the teen and pre-teen customer. Five Below offers a dynamic, edited assortment of exciting products in a fun and differentiated store environment, all priced at $5 and below. Select brands and licensed merchandise fall into the Five Below worlds: Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Create, Party, Candy, and Now. Five Below was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with over 625 stores in 32 states. For more information, please go to www.fivebelow.com or visit one of our stores!

About Eagles Autism Challenge

The Eagles Autism Challenge presented by Lincoln Financial Group is a landmark cycling and 5K Run/Walk fundraising event dedicated to raising funds for innovative autism research and programs. Set to take place on Saturday, May 19, the Eagles Autism Challenge features the Wawa Junior 15-Mile Ride, Wawa Shorti 30-Mile Ride and the Wawa Classic 50-Mile Ride, along with the family-friendly Five Below 5K Run/Walk. All routes begin and end at Lincoln Financial Field, with the finish line taking place at the 50-yard line. One hundred percent of participant-raised funds will be directed to autism research and programs at three nationally recognized institutions: Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Drexel University, and Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health. For more information, please visit www.eaglesautismchallenge.org.

Contacts:

Media

Kelly Durcan

212-253-4444

kdurcan@devitoverdi.com