Gemphire Therapeutics Provides the American Liver Foundation an Educational Grant in Support of Disease State Awareness for Pediatric NAFLD

LIVONIA, Mich., May 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for cardiometabolic disorders, including non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and dyslipidemia, is sponsoring via an educational grant the American Liver Foundation's (ALF) upcoming webinar "Pediatric Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease—Yes, It Absolutely Starts in Childhood" on Wednesday, May 23. The American Liver Foundation is a non-profit organization that facilitates, advocates, and promotes education, support, and research for the prevention, treatment, and cure of liver disease.

"We are delighted to provide an educational grant to help support the ALF's webinar on pediatric NAFLD and to promote a better comprehension of NAFLD origin and treatment options," said Lee Golden, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Gemphire. "We believe that our novel lipid-altering product candidate, gemcabene, has potential to be a highly differentiated treatment for pediatric and adult NAFLD/NASH patients in a market in critical need of better therapeutic options for chronic liver disease."

Webinar Details

Title: Pediatric Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease—Yes, It Absolutely Starts in Childhood Date: Wednesday, May 23 Time: 8:00am – 9:00am Eastern Time Presenters: Dr. Miriam Vos, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, Emory University School of Medicine; Dr. Saul Karpen, Professor of Pediatrics, Raymond F. Schinazi Distinguished Biomedical Chair, Chief of the Division of Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition at Emory University School of Medicine/Children's Healthcare of Atlanta; Tom Nealon, President & CEO, The American Liver Foundation Registration Link: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/6667421309075083267

The hour-long webinar provides an opportunity for general practitioners and pediatricians to receive an in-depth understanding of Pediatric NAFLD. The presenters will be discussing obesity trends and contributing factors, how pediatric and adult NAFLD/NASH perspectives differ from a provider's perspective, key underlying metabolic issues associated with Pediatric NAFLD, current treatment options, future direction of research, and resources available to providers and their patients. Mr. Nealon will be speaking on the webinar along with Dr. Miriam Vos, an Assistant Professor of Pediatrics at Emory University School of Medicine, and Dr. Saul Karpen, a Professor of Pediatrics at Emory University School of Medicine/Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

Gemphire is currently enrolling patients in a Phase 2a proof-of-concept clinical trial investigating gemcabene as a treatment for pediatric NAFLD. The trial is part of a broader program to develop gemcabene in NAFLD/NASH and is running in parallel with the recently initiated clinical trial investigating gemcabene in familial partial lipodystrophy (FPL). Top line results from the pediatric NAFLD trial are expected in early 2019. More information on both trials can be found at www.clinicaltrials.gov.

About the American Liver Foundation

Founded in 1976, the American Liver Foundation (ALF) is the nation's largest patient advocacy organization for people with liver disease. ALF reaches more than two million individuals each year with health information, education and support services via its national office, U.S. divisions and an active online presence. Recognized as a trusted voice for individuals living with liver disease, ALF also operates a toll-free National Helpline (1-800-GO-LIVER); educates patients, policymakers and the public; and provides grants to early-career researchers to help find a cure for all liver diseases. Please visit www.liverfoundation.org for more information and resources.

About Gemphire

Gemphire is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is committed to helping patients with cardiometabolic disorders, including dyslipidemia and NASH. The Company is focused on providing new treatment options for cardiometabolic diseases through its complementary, convenient, cost-effective product candidate gemcabene as add-on to the standard of care, especially statins, that will benefit patients, physicians, and payors. Gemphire's Phase 2 clinical program is evaluating the efficacy and safety of gemcabene in hypercholesterolemia, including FH and ASCVD, SHTG and NASH/NAFLD. Two trials supporting hypercholesterolemia have been completed under NCT02722408 and NCT02634151. Gemphire has completed recruitment for a clinical trial for SHTG under NCT02944383, and has initiated separate trials for adult NASH and pediatric NAFLD. Please visit www.gemphire.com for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

