Ziosk® Brings Power of Data, Secure Payment and Guest Convenience to Independent Restaurants

DALLAS, May 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ziosk, the leader in tabletop tablets for the restaurant industry, today announced it is once again revolutionizing the dining experience by making its pay at the table technology available to independent restaurants across the country with the Company's new Ziosk Aurizon™ tablet. With 180,000 tablets currently deployed nationwide, Ziosk now offers operators with less than 20 locations a solution to help drive revenue and improve operational efficiency as it has with large chains including Olive Garden.

"There are an increasing number of dining options available to today's sophisticated consumer. Running a successful restaurant in this crowded environment is more challenging than ever," said Jack Baum, chairman and CEO of Ziosk and independent restauranteur. "The Ziosk alleviates these challenges for independent restaurants by providing secure and reliable payment at the table, while capturing actionable insights through guest survey data. These benefits help generate greater guest satisfaction, frequency, throughput, retention and revenues for all restauranteurs so they can be more successful in a competitive market."

"Having worked previously with Ziosk at a large restaurant chain, I've seen the benefits of the technology firsthand and am glad to be able to bring it to Ted's Café Escondido," said Christopher Artinian, Managing Director, The Beekman Group. He was formerly President and CEO of Smokey Bones Bar & Fire Grill and Morton's The Steakhouse, and is currently a board member of Ted's Café Escondido. "Ziosk will help Ted's Café, a high volume 11-unit Mexican concept, drive greater operational efficiencies in an increasingly saturated market through secure payment, e-club sign up and guest satisfaction survey tools."

Ziosk's tabletop technology enables restaurants to provide guests with greater control over their dining experience including easy ordering to help drive incremental sales from beverages, appetizers, and desserts, while ensuring a heightened level of payment security with encryption and chip card enablement. Opt-in entertainment will be available to guests to help create communal experiences at the table, while building new revenue stream for operators.

Additional benefits of the Ziosk platform include e-club enrollment to enable digital communication with loyal guests, improved table turn times by six to nine minutes and up to 400 percent return on investment. Additionally, Ziosk can help reduce EMV expenses by up to 85 percent, and enable mobile payments with built-in NFC capability. Other notable features include 50 times lift in guest survey responses, a tool restaurant operators can use to optimize all aspects of their brand.

Ziosk will be on display at the National Restaurant Association Show 2018 May 19-22 at McCormick Place in Chicago, Ill. Booth #6466. Pricing for the new independent restaurant solution starts at $260 per month for 24 devices, and Ziosk will be offering a NRA signup promotion offering a $750 statement credit for qualifying customers.

