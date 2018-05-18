Synup Hires Localeze and UBL Vet

BOSTON, Mass., May 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synup today announced the hiring of Ray Milkowski as Director of Sales. Mr. Milkowski will be responsible for Synup's expansion plans in the US working with Larger Agency partners and Enterprise, franchise & multi-location brands.



Ray Milkowski brings over 10 years in the local digital ecosystem helping companies with their listings, local advertising and digital knowledge management. Synup expects to immediately compete in the red hot API-controlled listing market and has plans to expand the US sales and service teams rapidly.

Ashwin Ramesh, CEO of Synup, stated that, "Synup is pleased to bring Ray Milkowski on board and we are excited about his track record in the space working for companies like Localeze, UBL and Convergent Mobile driving successful local listings management and optimization for clients.

Mr. Milkowski is passionate about the space and loves working with franchisees and agencies helping them optimize their local presence, so that consumers can find the information they need however and wherever they search. Mr. Milkowski said, "As the market shifts away from desktop and towards mobile and voice, I am excited to be working for a company on the cutting edge, harnessing API's to update all the information about a business across search engines, maps, apps, directories and voice in literally seconds."

Customers say they love Synup because it gives them the same ability to swiftly sync their information across the web via API to track, monitor, request and respond to reviews. In addition, Synup's analytics platform delivers the traffic, phone calls, store visits but for about 70% less than the competitions' price.

For additional information, contact: varsha@synup.com

Synup provides SaaS solutions that enable local businesses, agencies & brands to manage and update all the facts and local info about their business that consumers are searching for across mobile search engines, maps, apps, directories, review sites and voice search. Manage all your listings, reviews and keyword rankings in one platform and see ROI every day via Synup Analytics in the form of traffic, phone calls, address/store visits, and more.