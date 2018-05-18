Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Dividend 15 Split Corp. Declares 170th Consecutive Monthly Distribution

Globe Newswire  
May 18, 2018 9:00am   Comments
Share:

TORONTO, May 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend 15 Split Corp. declares its 170th consecutive monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share ($1.20 annually) and $0.04375 for each Preferred share ($0.525 annually). Distributions are payable  June 8, 2018 to shareholders on record as at May 31, 2018.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $20.50 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $7.46 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $27.96.

Dividend 15 invests in a high quality portfolio of leading Canadian dividend-yielding stocks as follows: Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, CI Financial Corp., BCE Inc., Manulife Financial, Enbridge, Sun Life Financial, TELUS Corporation, Thomson Reuters Corporation, TransAlta Corporation, TransCanada Corporation.

Distribution Details

Class A Share (DFN)   $0.10000                                  
       
Preferred Share (DFN.PR.A)   $0.04375  
       
Ex-Dividend Date:   May 30, 2018  
       
Record Date:   May 31, 2018  
       
Payable Date:   June 8, 2018  

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372                
Local: 416-304-4443       
www.dividend15.com                                                                         
info@quadravest.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.