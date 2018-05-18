Market Overview

Commerce Split: Monthly Dividend Declared for Class I and Class II Preferred Shares

Globe Newswire  
May 18, 2018 9:00am   Comments
TORONTO, May 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Commerce Split (The "Company") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.02500 per share ($0.30 annually), for Class I Preferred shareholders (YCM.PR.A), and $0.03125 per share ($0.375 annually) for Class II Preferred shareholders (YCM.PR.B). The Class I Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 6.00% based on the $5 repayment amount. Class II Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 7.50% based on their $5 repayment amount. Distributions are payable June 8, 2018 to shareholders on record as at May 31, 2018.

The Company invests in common shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a Canadian financial institution.

Distribution Details

Class I Preferred Share (YCM.PR.A)
Class II Preferred Share (YCM.PR.B)
Ex-Dividend Date:
Record Date:
Payable Date:
                                                                         $0.02500
$0.03125
May 30, 2018
May 31, 2018
June 8, 2018
     
     


Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372       Local: 416-304-4443       www.commercesplit.com       info@quadravest.com
             

Primary Logo

