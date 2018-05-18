Commerce Split: Monthly Dividend Declared for Class I and Class II Preferred Shares

TORONTO, May 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Commerce Split (The "Company") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.02500 per share ($0.30 annually), for Class I Preferred shareholders (YCM.PR.A), and $0.03125 per share ($0.375 annually) for Class II Preferred shareholders (YCM.PR.B). The Class I Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 6.00% based on the $5 repayment amount. Class II Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 7.50% based on their $5 repayment amount. Distributions are payable June 8, 2018 to shareholders on record as at May 31, 2018.



The Company invests in common shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a Canadian financial institution.

Distribution Details

Class I Preferred Share (YCM.PR.A)

Class II Preferred Share (YCM.PR.B)

Ex-Dividend Date:

Record Date:

Payable Date:

$0.02500

$0.03125

May 30, 2018

May 31, 2018

June 8, 2018



