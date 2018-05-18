Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release Date
LIBERTY, Mo., May 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, June 7, 2018, Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) will report earnings for its third quarter ended April 30, 2018. James E. Ferrell, Interim Chief Executive Officer and President, and Chairman of the Board of Directors, will conduct a live teleconference on the Internet at https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/7fgvn4ny. The live webcast of the teleconference will begin at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time).
Contacts:
Jim Saladin, Media Relations, 913-661-1833
Bill Ruisinger, Investor Relations, 816-792-7914
