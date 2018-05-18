INAP to Present at RBC 2018 Global Datacenter and Connectivity Conference

RESTON, Va., May 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP), a provider of high-performance data center services, including colocation, cloud and network, today announced that Corey Needles, SVP and General Manager, INAP USA, Ryan Hawes, VP, Financial Planning & Analysis, and Richard Ramlall, VP, Investor and Public Relations will attend the RBC 2018 Global Datacenter and Connectivity Conference taking place in Falls Church, VA, on May 22, 2018. Management will meet with investors that day.



A link to INAP's investor presentation will be available on http://ir.internap.com/events.cfm.

About INAP

Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP) is a leading provider of high-performance data center services, including colocation, cloud and network. INAP partners with its customers, who range from the Fortune 500 to emerging start-ups, to create secure, scalable and reliable IT infrastructure solutions that meet the customer's unique business requirements. INAP operates in 57 primarily Tier 3 data centers in 21 metropolitan markets and has 98 POPs around the world. INAP has over 1 million gross square feet under lease, with over 500,000 square feet of data center space. For more information, visit www.inap.com.

