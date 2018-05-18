I.D. Systems Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., May 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY), a leading provider of enterprise asset management technology, is scheduled to participate at the following financial conferences during May:



19th Annual B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference

Thursday, May 24, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel, Santa Monica, California

Ladenburg Thalmann 2018 Technology Expo

Thursday, May 31, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Park Avenue Convene, New York, New York

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with I.D. Systems management, please contact Liolios Group at (949) 574-3860.

About I.D. Systems

Headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, with subsidiaries in Texas, Florida, Germany, and the United Kingdom, I.D. Systems is a leading global provider of wireless M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets such as industrial vehicles, rental cars, trailers, containers, and cargo. The Company's patented technologies address the needs of organizations to monitor and analyze their assets to increase efficiency and productivity, reduce costs, and improve profitability. For more information, please visit www.id-systems.com.

I.D. Systems Contact

Ned Mavrommatis, CFO

ned@id-systems.com

(201) 996-9000

Investor Contact

Matt Glover

Liolios Group, Inc.

IDSY@liolios.com

(949) 574-3860